Leap year baby born in 1944 heading out clubbing for 19th birthday
Midge Smith throws a themed party every four years for her leap year birthday
Midge Smith is celebrating her 19th birthday this weekend.
But unlike most people who are blowing out 19 candles on their cakes and stringing up balloons emblazoned with "19" in big letters this year, she was born in 1944.
February 29, 1944.
As a leap-year baby, Smith only celebrates on her real day of birth every four years.
"When I was little, of course, my parents always celebrated the day before or the day after if there was no 29th," she told Sarah Penton, host of CBC's Radio West.
"But every four years, I got an extra special birthday."
It's a tradition that has continued over the years for Smith, who lives in Rose Lake, just outside of Williams Lake in the central Interior of B.C.
"It's a good excuse to have a party and you always need to have a good excuse to have a party, especially in the middle of winter," she said, laughing.
For her 12th birthday, she got together with a group of friends for a slumber party.
Fifteen was marked with a rock-and-roll party, commemorating when she was actually that age in the 1960s.
"For my 17th, we did the prom, of course," she said.
"Everyone came dressed in their formals, 1960s style."
Her parties have had a '60s vibe for a while, now.
"It's hard to change the era much because it only advances one year every four," Smith said.
And this year, for her 19th?
"[My family and friends] thought they'd all take me out clubbing," she said.
Although her birthday parties still number in the teens, Smith — turning 76 on Saturday — said she doubts she'll be asked for ID when she orders a drink.
"[Leap years] are fun, aren't they?" she said. "It kind of adds a spark to a dull February day."
With files from Radio West
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.