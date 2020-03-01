Leap year baby born in 1944 heading out clubbing for 19th birthday

Midge Smith is celebrating her 19th birthday this weekend.

But unlike most people who are blowing out 19 candles on their cakes and stringing up balloons emblazoned with "19" in big letters this year, she was born in 1944.

February 29, 1944.

As a leap-year baby, Smith only celebrates on her real day of birth every four years.

"When I was little, of course, my parents always celebrated the day before or the day after if there was no 29th," she told Sarah Penton, host of CBC's Radio West.

"But every four years, I got an extra special birthday."

For her 12th birthday party, Smith had a slumber party like any preteen girl. (Submitted by Midge Smith )

It's a tradition that has continued over the years for Smith, who lives in Rose Lake, just outside of Williams Lake in the central Interior of B.C.

"It's a good excuse to have a party and you always need to have a good excuse to have a party, especially in the middle of winter," she said, laughing.

For her 12th birthday, she got together with a group of friends for a slumber party.

Smith, pictured swirling around the dance floor at her 16th birthday party — aged 64 at the time — says leap years are a great reason to celebrate and have friends over. (Submitted by Midge Smith)

Fifteen was marked with a rock-and-roll party, commemorating when she was actually that age in the 1960s.

"For my 17th, we did the prom, of course," she said.

"Everyone came dressed in their formals, 1960s style."

Her parties have had a '60s vibe for a while, now.

"It's hard to change the era much because it only advances one year every four," Smith said.

Smith and her husband pictured at her 16th birthday party. She throws a themed party every four years. (Submitted by Midge Smith )

And this year, for her 19th?

"[My family and friends] thought they'd all take me out clubbing," she said.

Although her birthday parties still number in the teens, Smith — turning 76 on Saturday — said she doubts she'll be asked for ID when she orders a drink.

"[Leap years] are fun, aren't they?" she said. "It kind of adds a spark to a dull February day."