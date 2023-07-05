Buyer denied refund for thoroughbred horse that was euthanized 2 days after purchase

Last summer, Trudy Lancelyn travelled from B.C.'s Lower Mainland to the Okanagan Valley to visit a thoroughbred horse that was up for sale. The nine-year-old mare was named Leading Lady.

Lancelyn took the horse for a ride, agreed to buy her and arranged to have her driven to the coast.

Two days after she arrived, the horse was dead.

The resulting dispute between Lancelyn and the seller ended up in B.C.'s Civil Resolution Tribunal (CRT), in yet another case that weighs the question of whether there should be an implied warranty in sales involving animals that get sick after buyers take them home.

In Leading Lady's case, the tribunal ruled that Lancelyn should not be reimbursed for the horse.

Lancelyn said Leading Lady was "calm and relaxed" after arriving at her new home around 3 p.m. on Aug. 19. The new owner said the mare was eating and drinking that evening and into the next morning, but started showing signs of discomfort around 1 p.m. the following afternoon.

Lancelyn texted the seller, Rebeka Kennedy, around 8:30 p.m. to ask whether the mare had any history of colic. Kennedy replied to say no.

The following morning, Leading Lady was euthanized. A postmortem exam found the death was due to a twisted small intestine, according to a veterinarian's report.

Horse not fit for purpose, buyer argues

Lancelyn claimed Kennedy breached an implied warranty under the province's Sales and Goods Act because Leading Lady was a "good" that was not reasonably fit for its purpose, not of the proper quality to be sold and not "reasonably durable considering" for its normal use.

Lancelyn said the seller misrepresented Leading Lady as a healthy horse and asked for $5,000 back — the maximum reward at the CRT — to cover some of her purchase fee, transportation costs and vet bills.

But the tribunal's decision said the buyer didn't provide enough evidence to prove Kennedy knew or should have known about the intestinal issue.

"Overall, I find the twisted small intestine condition was likely a sudden and unpredictable ailment that was unrelated to any alleged prior condition and could have occurred at any time," wrote tribunal member Kristin Gardner.

"For all these reasons, I find that Ms. Kennedy did not misrepresent Lady's condition as healthy before Ms. Lancelyn purchased her."

In her defence, Kennedy noted that Lancelyn bought the mare through an "as is" contract and declined to have a vet inspect the horse before she bought it. In the contract, Lancelyn waived her right to inspect the horse and would not hold Kennedy liable for any claims after the date of sale.

Disputes involving parrots, puppies and kittens

Cases centred on implied warranties have come up around sales of animals in B.C. time and time again.

In a case eerily similar to a Monty Python sketch, a man won more than $2,500 in 2020 after claiming a seller gave him a defective parrot. In that case, the tribunal found the implied warranty on the bird was six months.

In another dispute, the tribunal rejected a claim for a Coton de Tulear puppy that died of an epileptic seizure 10 months after purchase. The buyer believed the implied warranty should have been two years but, as with the parrot, the decision said it was only six months.

The tribunal rejected another case in 2021 involving a kitten that was euthanized after contracting feline coronavirus a month and a half after her new owners brought her home. In that instance, the tribunal found there was no implied warranty because of the 72-hour contract releasing the breeder from responsibility.