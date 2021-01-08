Lay-off notices issued to Delta Hospice Society workers

The Delta Hospice Society (DHS) says it has been forced to issue lay off notices to all clinical staff at its facility in Delta, B.C., according to a media release.

"We have been left no other choice due to the Fraser Health Authority cancelling our service agreement and 35-year lease. Fraser Health is about to evict us and expropriate approximately $15 million of our assets simply because we decline to euthanize our patients at our 10-bed Irene Thomas Hospice in Ladner, B.C.," said DHS board chair Angelina Ireland.

Last year, Health Minister Adrian Dix said the province was withdrawing $1.5 million in funding for the DHS effective Feb. 26, 2021, and that operation of the facility would transfer to the Fraser Health authority.

Dix announced the decision after a newly elected Delta Hospice Society board voted to stop offering medical assistance in dying, or MAiD.

Conflict has been ongoing ever since, with allegations of membership stacking, an effort by the society to become a faith-based organization, citizens of Delta organizing against the current board of directors and a court battle.

A hospice worker who CBC has agreed not to name said staff caught in the middle of the power struggle are now reeling over the termination notices.

"People are really sad and really angry," the worker said. "There are now single moms and single dads about to be out of work."

Chris Pettypiece, former DHS board member and spokesperson for the group Take Back Delta Hospice, is demanding the Delta Hospice Society board of directors resign immediately.

"The DHS board had a responsibility to ensure palliative care services for our community. They have first failed to maintain key funding and have now failed in their role as an employer. We now see their priority is not to save palliative and end of life care in Delta," he said.

Pettypiece said Take Back Delta Hospice is calling on the province and Fraser Health to ensure continuity of care at the hospice.

CBC asked Fraser Health whether laid-off workers will be offered employment once it assumes control of the hospice, but has not heard back.

Ireland said she could not comment on the number of employees being laid off or what jobs they do.

The hospice sits on land owned by Fraser Health and was built using funds raised in the community.

MAiD was passed into federal law in 2016, allowing Canadians who meet strict criteria to choose a medically assisted death.

In a statement, Ireland said the debate is not about MAiD.

"A person who wants MAiD can have it at the hospital right next door to us. This is about the B.C. government destroying a sanctuary for dying patients who want the choice to stay in a palliative care facility where MAiD is not offered."