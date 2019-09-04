One-punch killer, Lawrence Sharpe, sentenced to 2 years and 6 days in prison

The man convicted of manslaughter in the one-punch death of Michael Page-Vincelli, 22, after an altercation in a Burnaby Starbucks parking lot in July, 2017, has been sentenced to two years and six days in prison, along with two years probation.

Lawrence Sharpe, 42, was convicted in March for punching Page-Vincelli in the head inside the coffee shop at Kensington Square.

A Crown prosecutor described the deadly blow as a roundhouse sucker punch. The court heard Page-Vincelli fell and hit his head on the floor hard enough to cause a fracture to his skull and bleeding around his brain. He was declared brain dead the following day and died two days later.

Lawyers on both sides had argued for no more than a three year prison term in the case.

On Friday, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Mary Humphries handed down Sharpe's sentence, while family members from both Sharpe's and Page-Vincelli's families listened.

Sharpe's grandmother, who does not live in the area surprised her grandson with her attendance in court, and like Page-Vincelli's mother, dabbed tears from her eyes as she listened to the oral decision by Humphries.

Security video shows Page-Vincelli walking toward the door, snacking on a bag of chips, when Sharpe winds up to hit him

Surveillance video from a Starbucks in Burnaby, B.C., shows the deadly one-punch attack that killed 22-year-old Michael Page-Vincelli on July 12, 2017. 0:23

Sharpe sat nearly motionless, hunched over in the courtroom looking downward throughout the sentencing. He sat in the prisoner's box wearing a black suit jacket, vest and tie with fine black and white houndstooth dress slacks. He stood when asked by the judge to listen to the specific conditions of the sentence.

Sharpe waved to his family before being led away by a sheriff. Once Sharpe and the judge had left the courtroom, Page-Vincelli's mother, Steffany Page, broke down and wept, as family surrounded her and offered hugs.

Humphries said the jury did not accept that the punch was in self defence, and that Sharpe had told a police officer: "Somebody was bullying my girl, and I [expletive] clocked him for it."

The judge said she accepted that Sharpe feels remorse and is having difficulty dealing with what he's done.

Sharpe's girlfriend, Oldouz Pournouruz, 35, who had been involved in the parking lot argument over a flicked cigarette butt, was also charged with manslaughter in relation to Page-Vincelli's death but was acquitted in March.

Do you have more to add to this story? Email rafferty.baker@cbc.ca

Follow Rafferty Baker on Twitter: @raffertybaker