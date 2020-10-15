Laurie Throness resigns from B.C. Liberal Party after comparing free contraception to eugenics

BREAKING NEWS UPDATE, 2:57 p.m.: B.C. Liberal Party candidate Laurie Throness has stepped down after comparing free contraception to eugenics.

Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson made the announcement at a campaign stop in Coquitlam, saying Throness's opinions were not in keeping with party values.

"I've accepted his resignation ... we'll move forward without him," said Wilkinson."It's critical that we all understand that access to contraception is a critical issue in our society."

Throness made the comments Wednesday evening at a Chilliwack-Kent candidates forum.

"It contains a whiff of the old eugenics thing where, you know, poor people shouldn't have babies. And so we can't force them to have contraception so we'll give it to them for free. And maybe they'll have fewer babies so there will be fewer poor people in the future," he said.

Earlier story below.

B.C. Liberal candidate Laurie Throness is facing criticism after comparing free contraception for women to eugenics.

Throness was speaking at an all-candidates debate for the riding of Chilliwack-Kent riding when he was asked about free contraception Wednesday evening. Both the NDP and Greens are campaigning on the promise of making prescription contraception more accessible.

"It contains a whiff of the old eugenics thing where, you know, poor people shouldn't have babies. And so, we can't force them to have contraception, so we'll give it to them for free. And maybe they'll have fewer babies so there will be fewer poor people in the future. And to me, that contains an odour that I don't like," he said.

The chair of Access B.C., a group campaigning for free prescription contraception, says Throness's comments were misogynistic and show how out of touch he is.

"I think the only way we can possibly even talk about [eugenics] is to jump in a time machine," said Teale Phelps Bondaroff.

"When you oppose actions that try and increase access to [contraception], especially in the way Mr. Throness did, you're basically saying women don't have the ability to make choices about things that happen to their body, and that's unacceptable."

Phelps Bondaroff said Access B.C. met with Throness in August of 2019 to discuss how increasing access to contraception leads to improvements in women's health and equality and saves governments money.

Birth control pills, the ring, IUDs and the patch are all methods of contraception. The B.C. NDP and B.C. Green Party both say they will increase access to free prescription contraception if elected. (AccessBC)

In a tweet posted Thursday morning, B.C. Liberal Party Leader Andrew Wilkinson said he supports the government providing free birth control to anyone in B.C. who wants it.

"What Laurie Throness said was wrong and against my position as leader of this party. I will be making this very clear to Laurie when we next speak," tweeted Wilkinson.

What Laurie Throness said was wrong and against my position as leader of this party. I will be making this very clear to Laurie when we next speak. —@Wilkinson4BC

Wilkinson is expected to address Throness's comments further at a campaign stop in Coquitlam Thursday afternoon.

Eugenics is the practice of selective breeding in humans aimed at increasing so-called desirable characteristics while decreasing so-called undesirable traits.

Throness, who was elected MLA for Chilliwack-Kent in 2013 and again in 2017, has been criticized in the past for alleged homophobia and for defending an article touting the widely discredited practice of conversion therapy.