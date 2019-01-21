How the chair of the Surrey Board of Education went from poverty to politics

There's nothing Surrey Board of Education Chair Laurie Larsen dislikes more than a teacher writing a student's name on the board and leaving it there until their class fees are paid.

The first thing she did when she became a trustee was have the practice banned.

"I don't even think the teachers realized the effect it had on children," she said. "How demeaning it was for children to have their name on the board."

Larsen's mind is always on addressing child poverty and all the issues that come with it — a lack of nutrition, bad attendance and low self-esteem.

That's largely because she expirienced poverty and homelessness when she was young and talking about it still stings.

"When i was in Grade 6 and we moved, some of the people in the neighbourhood didn't accept us," she said. "I remember being friends with this young boy, and his mom didn't want him to associate with us."

When she was 12, Larsen's family picked strawberries, so that they could live in a tiny cabin. (Family photo)

Growing up

Larsen moved more than 20 times when she was young and spent most of her childhood in Surrey's Bridgeview and Kennedy Heights neighbourhoods.

She remembers coming home one day when she was 12 as her family's furniture was being repossessed. All that was left was a chair.

"My dad was sitting in the chair and he was telling us that he and Mom were separating, and he didn't know when he'd see us," she said.

"The next thing I know, I'm in my Mom's car, and we ended up at one of the strawberry fields because we had no place to live."

Her family was provided with a small cabin, as long as they met a daily berry-picking quota. "It was a little two room shack with a bathroom, a kitchenette and some beds," she said.

"There was pressure, because you had to pick so many flats or berries, or you didn't get the cabin."

Larsen says she loved school when the was a girl, partly because it provided an escape from her life at home. (Family photo)

The safe place

When things were tough at home, Larsen would escape to her safe place — the classroom. She got excellent grades and received a scholarship to a private school in Grade 12.

After graduation, she got married and started a family.

"I loved English literature," she said. "That was my favourite class."

Larsen took night classes, earned a degree and worked her way up from an entry level job to a senior position with the City of Surrey.

She was elected as a school board trustee in 2008 and served on the board of Surrey's Homelessness and Housing Society with her friend, Vera LeFranc.

"She's very private about her experience growing up, but she spent some time homeless," LeFranc said. "I think that really did affect her ability to be compassionate."

Laurie Larsen was elected as a Surrey School Board trustee in 2008 and later became board chair. (Jesse Johnston/CBC)

Addressing poverty

Larsen says support programs for children are much better than when she was growing up, but schools still need to improve how they connect with students.

"I can recognize students in need right away, because I see the eagerness in them to please," she said. "They just maybe need that hand on their shoulder or something."

She says it's difficult for students to make it to class when they don't have a parent around to wake them up and get them ready for school.

The district has programs designed to help improve attendance, but Larsen wants to see them strengthened.

"It's just having someone call them in the morning and saying, 'gee, we'd really like you at school,'" she said. "Sometimes all it takes for a child is to think, someone cares for me. We need to do a better job of that."