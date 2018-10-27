Meet the Kamloops woman who got a new lease on life from losing a leg

Eight years ago, Laurie Hall made the critical decision to have her right leg amputated at the knee — a choice, she says, that turned out to be one of the best of her life.

The Kamloops woman injured her right knee playing basketball as a teen and ended up having 30 surgeries by age 30 trying to repair it, including three total knee replacements.

Her leg and foot were further damaged by the extensive surgeries.

"I decided to have my leg off above the knee, so I would be more functional and do more things cause I totally had a non-functional leg," Hall said.

"It was the best thing I could have done. My life just opened up tenfold."

Sporty prosthesis

Hall had always been active and sporty.

"For about 20 years, I got very frustrated at not being able to have that part of me come out," she said.

Getting a prosthesis gave her a new lease on life.

"I love to swim, so I have a swim foot that actually goes into a plantar flexion so I can kick and put fins on," the 57-year-old said.

"I mountain bike, so I strap my foot on one side and down the hill I go … I kayak when I can. I have a waterproof knee."

Lori Hall's newest prosthesis was developed by mountain bikers and has sports-geared modifications. (Daybreak Kamloops/CBC)

Prosthetics clinic in Kamloops

Earlier this week, Hall was back at Certified Prosthetics, a local clinic in Kamloops, waiting on some repairs to her prosthesis.

Dave Dillon is a certified prosthetist and owner of the clinic which has a workshop for repairs and modifications.

"Laurie is very determined to continue doing all the things that she chooses to do," Dillon said.

"Which, of course, is always quite a challenge for us, which we very much enjoy."

He described how high tech some of the prosthetics are, from computerized components to thermoplastic and graphite materials.

"People don't realize that in little old Kamloops, all this technology is here."

Dave Dillon is the owner of Certified Prosthetics, a local clinic in Kamloops. (CBC)

Mountain biking technology

Hall has gone through 14 knee sockets so far — even something as simple as losing or gaining five pounds drastically alters how the piece fits, she explained.

"I just got a new knee a week ago that actually has tendons on it," she said.

"Mountain bikers developed it, so it actually works a lot better because it's a lot more like the knee."

Her new knee is waterproof with bike shocks in the back. Motorcycle riding is the next activity on Hall's list.

"[The prosthesis] has opened my life up," she said. "It helps other people see that there are possibilities [beyond] sitting in a wheelchair or being on crutches."

With files from Daybreak Kamloops.