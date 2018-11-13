Autism B.C. says director and past president Laurie Guerra has resigned.

Guerra was the subject of a petition asking she be removed from the organization's board of directors over her participation in an anti-SOGI 123 gathering last week in Surrey, B.C.

In a statement, Autism B.C. president Gary Robins said: "Over the last few days, some concerns and negative perspectives about Autism B.C. have been expressed by our members, by others in the autism community, and in social media. While the basis of these issues is unfounded, we are deeply concerned about the undue stress this situation has caused."

According to the Autism B.C. website, Guerra had been an active board member for more than 13 years.

Guerra was recently elected to Surrey city council.