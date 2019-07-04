Skip to Main Content
B.C. child found safe in U.K., mother arrested years after alleged parental abduction
Nearly three years after leaving B.C., A dual Canadian-British citizen accused of abducting her now four-year-old daughter from Vancouver Island has been arrested by RCMP.

Kaydance Etchells, when she was nine months old, with her mothers Lauren Etchells, centre, and Tasha Brown in June 2015. (Tasha Brown/Facebook)

Lauren Ann Etchells, 31, allegedly defied a court order and boarded a WestJet flight from Vancouver to London's Gatwick Airport with her daughter Kaydance, her new partner, and their newborn child in 2016.

Kaydance Page Etchells, now 4, was reported missing by her mother Tasha Brown, Etchells' estranged wife. 

On Thursday, the Saanich Police Department announced Etchells and Kaydance had been found travelling in a dinghy in the English Channel, along with Etchells' partner and her parents.

Tasha Brown made a tearful plea for information to help police find Kaydance in 2016. (Mike McArthur/CBC)

Police said Etchells and her parents were arrested for offences relating to child neglect and immigration and have pleaded guilty.

A statement said Kaydence and her half-brother, the newborn in 2016, have been placed into foster care as the case is "worked through."

More to come.

