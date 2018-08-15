Remains found in Fraser River identified as 23-year-old from Chilliwack, B.C.

RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service says remains found last month in the Fraser River are those of 23-year-old Laura Clark of Chilliwack, B.C.

Clark was reported missing to police on Aug. 3, Chilliwack RCMP said in a news release.

It's believed Clark was last seen walking near the Agassiz Bridge on the evening of July 15, police said.

Cpl. Mike Rail, spokesman for the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment, says investigators are looking to retrace Clark's steps leading to her disappearance.

He says police are interested in speaking to anyone who may have seen her between July 15 and July 25, when her remains were found.

She's described as five feet eight inches tall and 141 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair. At the time of her disappearance she was wearing a pink shirt and black shorts.

Police ask anyone with information on Laura Clark to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.