Laundered money funded $5.3B in B.C. real estate purchases in 2018, report reveals

An estimated $5.3 billion worth of real estate transactions in B.C. last year were the result of money laundering, helping to fuel the province's skyrocketing housing prices, according to a new report.

An expert panel on dirty money in the real-estate market estimates that five per cent of purchases in 2018 were made for laundering purposes, contributing to about a five per cent rise in prices.

The effect could be more significant in certain markets, including Metro Vancouver, according to the panel, which was commissioned by the provincial government.

Altogether, dirty money in the real estate market accounted for an estimated 72 per cent of the $7.4 billion that the experts believe was laundered in total in B.C. last year.

"Our economy should work for regular people, not criminals," said B.C. Finance Minister Carole James. "Housing should provide shelter, not a vehicle for proceeds of crime."

Criminal law expert Maureen Maloney was the chair of the panel, which made 29 recommendations in its report, called Combating Money Laundering in B.C. Real Estate.

That report was one of two released Thursday that examine the influence of money laundering in B.C.'s real estate market. Both paint an alarming picture of how criminals are using homes to clean their cash.

Former RCMP deputy commissioner Peter German produced the second report, nicknamed Dirty Money 2, which outlines some of the red flags that signal when illegal money is behind a real-estate purchase — including unfinanced purchases, private lending, unusual interest rates and purchases by homemakers and students, for example.

Both documents identify numerous gaps in provincial and federal systems for keeping track of purchases and reporting suspicious transactions.

The report estimates that five per cent of B.C. home purchases in 2018 were made for laundering purposes, contributing to about a five per cent rise in home prices. The effect was likely higher in Metro Vancouver. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

The reports are just the latest entries in German's ongoing investigation into how proceeds of crime are being cleaned in B.C.

Earlier this week, he released findings on money laundering in the luxury vehicle sector, information that Attorney General David Eby called "incredibly disturbing."

A year ago, German issued a report (Dirty Money 1) detailing extensive links between dirty money and B.C. casinos.