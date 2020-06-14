Skip to Main Content
Late spring snowfall hits B.C.'s Southern Interior
British Columbia

Wet snow is accumulating near the summit of the Okanagan Connector, causing Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement for Nicola and Okanagan Valley.

Special weather statement warns of 2-5 cm of snow to fall on summit of Okanagan Connector

CBC News ·
Wet snow is falling along Highway 97C at the Pennask Summit, around 74 km west of Kelowna. (Drive BC)

Highway 97C, which connects Merritt with Kelowna, may get two to five centimetres of snow Sunday before warmer temperatures bring rain in the afternoon. 

Highway 97C, which connects Merritt with Kelowna, may get two to five centimetres of snow Sunday before warmer temperatures bring rain in the afternoon. 

Drive BC highway cameras show snow at higher elevations of the mountain pass, including Elkhart and the Pennask Summit. 

Environment Canada says the late spring snowfall is the result of an unseasonably cool airmass, producing record low temperatures this weekend in the North Thompson, Okanagan and Shuswap regions. 

Rainfall warnings for northeast

On Saturday, Environment Canada also issued rainfall warnings for the northeast corner of the province.

