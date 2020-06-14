Wet snow is accumulating near the summit of the Okanagan Connector between Merritt and Kelowna, causing Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement for Nicola and Okanagan Valley.

Highway 97C, which connects Merritt with Kelowna, may get two to five centimetres of snow Sunday before warmer temperatures bring rain in the afternoon.

Drive BC highway cameras show snow at higher elevations of the mountain pass, including Elkhart and the Pennask Summit.

Environment Canada says the late spring snowfall is the result of an unseasonably cool airmass, producing record low temperatures this weekend in the North Thompson, Okanagan and Shuswap regions.

Sunday, June 14, 2020: June-uary continues! Low freezing levels mean travellers on the Okanagan Connector will experience a winter wonderland between Elkhart and Brenda Mine this morning and early this afternoon.

Rainfall warnings for northeast

On Saturday, Environment Canada also issued rainfall warnings for the northeast corner of the province.