Late September snow hits top of Whistler peaks

We may be only a couple of days into fall, but the scene at the peak of Whistler and Blackcomb mountains is starting to look wintery.

Images captured by webcams, which snap photos of the mountain peaks at various angles throughout the day, showed a dusting of snow at high elevations on Saturday morning and early afternoon.

A rainy week for the southern coast of B.C. helped create some late September snow, though the next week is forecast to feel more like summer with temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

Images captured early on Saturday afternoon by Whistler Blackcomb's snow cams. (Whistler Blackcomb)

The U.S.-based company that owns Whistler Blackcomb has said anyone hoping to hit the slopes during the COVID-19 pandemic will have to reserve in advance, and access to the mountain will not be granted without some kind of face covering.

Face coverings will be required in all indoor spaces, including gondolas, chairlifts, dining halls, and even outdoor lift lineups. The number of guests on gondolas will also be reduced and limited to family bubbles.

The Whistler Blackcomb website says starting Nov. 6, 2020-21 season pass-holders will be given first priority to book using the online reservation system.

The 2020/21 season opens Nov. 26. Pass-holders will be given exclusive access within the first two weeks of the season.