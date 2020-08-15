Late-night street party on Granville strip prompts response from Vancouver police

Vancouver police say they broke up an impromptu street party downtown late Friday night after dozens of revellers crowded around a group of people who had set up speakers.

Spokesperson Sgt. Aaron Roed said around midnight officers stopped a group of DJs from playing music on Granville Street. Roed said people stopped congregating shortly afterwards.

"There is limited capacity inside of the restaurants and bars which does make for additional people on the streets," Roed said in a written statement. "VPD will continue to educate people on the importance of physical distancing."

Videos on social media appear to show people dancing on the street, standing close to each other despite provincial health recommendations to stay two metres apart and not gather in large groups. CBC News wasn't able to verify when the video was taken.

Agree with you wholeheartedly. Still getting groups throughout evening congregating with music, buskers, etc. Doing our best to intervene and shut music down when groups form. Unfortunately, limited seats inside means more people outside. <a href="https://t.co/c4FE5u3PQ8">https://t.co/c4FE5u3PQ8</a> —@DeputyChow

The video has prompted outrage on social media from many people concerned about a recent spike in the number of COVID-19 cases across the province.

On Friday, the province recorded 84 new cases. It was the first time the province has seen more than 70 daily cases for three days straight since the start of the pandemic. There are now 629 active cases in the province.

Most of the new cases are among people under 40. Provincial officials have been pleading with young adults to help flatten the curve and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Local celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen even chimed in recently, after Premier John Horgan asked for their assistance.

Roed said the province and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry have taken the lead on enforcing social distancing, isolating and quarantining orders.

"Vancouver police will continue to focus on public safety, prevention of crimes, and upholding the law," he said.