As summer nears its end, so is the City of Vancouver's pilot program allowing people to drink alcohol on a selection of beaches.

Drinking alcohol at beaches isn't typically allowed but on June 1, the city implemented a three-month pilot in designated zones at seven Vancouver beaches: Jericho, Spanish Banks, Locarno, Second Beach, Kitsilano, John Hendry/Trout Lake, and New Brighton.

Its last day is Sept. 4, although the city may bring the initiative back at a later date.

The pilot was a "temporary initiative to test responsible consumption of alcohol at suitable locations in the city," the Vancouver Park Board described in a statement.

The park board has been collecting feedback from the public and workers who clean and maintain the areas involved in the program.

In a statement, the board said it's now reviewing that information and findings will be shared to help staff and commissioners decide on the future of drinking at beaches.

Drinking in select parks still permitted

However, drinking in certain areas in several parks across the city is still permitted.

In 2021, the city launched a pilot program allowing alcohol consumption in some parks, which they made permanent in April this year.

That same month, the Park Board passed a by-law prohibiting glass beverage bottles and containers at parks and beaches, in response to concerns over broken glass and possible injuries.

There are 31 parks in Vancouver where drinking is allowed from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. throughout the year, and an additional 16 where it's allowed from July 1 to Aug. 31 each year.