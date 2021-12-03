Canada Post vaccine mandate leads to post office closure in small B.C. island community

The residents of Lasqueti Island in B.C.'s Gulf Islands found themselves without postal service this week after their postmaster did not meet the Canada Post vaccine mandate requirements and was placed on unpaid leave last Friday.

As of Nov. 26, employees of Canada Post — like other federal employees — had to disclose their vaccination status. Those who don't, or who say they won't be fully vaccinated, were put on an unpaid leave of absence.

"It seems that the postmaster did not meet the Canada Post vaccine mandate requirements and hence was placed on unpaid leave as of last Friday," said Andrew Fall, the director for Regional District Electoral Area E.

"As a result, the post office is not currently functioning because of a staff shortage."

A number of post offices across Canada faced issues similar to Lasqueti Island's, but Fall says the island's remoteness puts an undue burden on the community of almost 400 residents.

"Lasqueti is not served by commercial couriers which transfer their deliveries destined for Lasqueti to Canada Post. So there are no alternative mail options," he said.

Lasqueti says many of the residents rely on the postal service for medications and health aids, cheques and to pay bills. The Christmas season means an increased use of parcel delivery and online shopping, he says. Even library books are mailed via Canada Post to residents from the Vancouver Island Regional Public Library system.

"Because there are no other mail type services because of the remote location, it's something a lot of residents really rely on and they rely on it being here. It's really essential that the post office on Lasqueti functions, that it remains functioning."

Canada Post required employees be vaccinated or indicate intentions to get vaccinated by Friday, Nov. 26 or be put on unpaid leave. (CBC)

In a statement to CBC, Canada Post says the operations team is working on a way to resume delivery for island residents. It says parcels for residents and signature items can be collected at the Parksville Main Post Office.

Fall says that's not a suitable long-term solution.

"Picking up ... items at Parksville does not give relief to some of the people on the island who have mobility issues, who have financial issues. It costs money to go on the ferry and it takes an hour each way. The ferry only runs five days a week. It doesn't run on Tuesdays and Wednesdays," he said.

In the meantime, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers and the Canadian Postmasters and Assistants Association have filed grievances against the corporation for the vaccine mandate. The unions say frequent rapid testing could be an alternative to vaccines to keep workplaces safe.

Canada Post has maintained its policy is in line with the federal government's approach.

Fall says for a community caught in the middle, it's just "collateral harm."

"In general, there could have been a lot more work on the part of the employer and the employee — I'm not sure which — to have a backup plan for any disruption for the service."