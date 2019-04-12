The District of West Vancouver has filed a lawsuit after four trees were cut down in a park near Horseshoe Bay.

Three men are being sued for allegedly chopping down the trees in Larson Bay Park, on the Howe Sound waterfront, to increase the property value of a nearby home.

The district is seeking more than $35,000 from the men.

According to court documents, the owner of a nearby home, Nancy Moffat, passed away and two of the accused became executors of her estate.

The trees were cut down in July 2018 and the house was sold for $2.85 million about six months later.

Peter Moffatt, David Moffat and Caceres Lopez are accused of damaging three red cedars, one bigleaf maple and a blackthorn shrub to clear a pathway to the home to improve its value.

The district alleges the trees were alive and healthy and are part of a coastal Douglas fir ecosystem that is considered at risk in B.C.

Peter and David Moffat have replied to the lawsuit in a court document.

"We performed maintenance work on a neglected portion of Larson Bay Park," the document read. "We disagree any damages were caused."

The case has yet to be heard in court.