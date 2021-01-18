Large number of staff affected by COVID-19 forces temporary closure of Duncan Christian School

The Duncan Christian School is closed for two weeks due to a COVID-19 cluster. The school offers classes for K-12, all of which have been suspended.

In a statement posted to Facebook, school officials said that, due to the large size of the school, the safest way to manage the COVID-19 exposure was to close, effective Jan. 18, with plans to reopen Feb. 1.

In an email to CBC, school principal Peter Terpstra wrote "a high number of staff members are affected. This makes it difficult to function operationally."

Students will be shifting to off-campus learning during the closure. Grades 6 and higher will receive a mix of physical materials and Google classroom instruction. Younger children will be given materials to complete at home.

In its online statement, the school apologized for the hardship and disruption the school closure will cause parents and asked parents who are front-line staff to contact its office for additional support.

