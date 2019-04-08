Large fire forces brief evacuation of area in downtown Squamish
Warehouse blaze causing thick smoke and air quality concerns
Smoke from a large fire in downtown Squamish forced the evacuation of part of the city Monday morning but residents are now being advised air quality has improved and they can return to the area.
In a tweet, Squamish RCMP say residents can return to the evacuated area south of Vancouver Street and Third Avenue but are cautioning people to keep windows and doors closed and limit outdoor activity until the fire is out.
Huge plumes of dark smoke were seen billowing out of the fire, which is believed to be in a warehouse in the 37000 block of Third Street.
Roads around the area remain blocked off and crews continue to fight the fire.
Please avoid the areas south of Vancouver Street in Squamish due to extensive hazardous smoke from a structure fire. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/squamish?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#squamish</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FrontlinePolicing?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FrontlinePolicing</a> <a href="https://t.co/1TiHbNnSSk">pic.twitter.com/1TiHbNnSSk</a>—@SquamishRCMP
The District of Squamish said it is consulting Vancouver Coastal Health environmental health officers about air quality and would issue an advisory if necessary.
Big fire in downtown Squamish. It's at main street and is a warehouse. First responders are on the scene. Looks nasty. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/downtownSquamish?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#downtownSquamish</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Squamish?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Squamish</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Squamishfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Squamishfire</a> <a href="https://t.co/KlfgmXGnkb">pic.twitter.com/KlfgmXGnkb</a>—@Cherylmacn
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.