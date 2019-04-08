Skip to Main Content
Large fire forces brief evacuation of area in downtown Squamish
British Columbia·Updated

Smoke from the blaze forced the evacuation of part of the city Monday morning but residents are now being advised air quality has improved and they can return to the area.

A large structure fire has forced the evacuation of parts of downtown Squamish. (Squamish RCMP)

Smoke from a large fire in downtown Squamish forced the evacuation of part of the city Monday morning but residents are now being advised air quality has improved and they can return to the area.

In a tweet, Squamish RCMP say residents can return to the evacuated area south of Vancouver Street and Third Avenue but are cautioning people to keep windows and doors closed and limit outdoor activity until the fire is out.

Huge plumes of dark smoke were seen billowing out of the fire, which is believed to be in a warehouse in the 37000 block of Third Street.

Roads around the area remain blocked off and crews continue to fight the fire.

The District of Squamish said it is consulting Vancouver Coastal Health environmental health officers about air quality and would issue an advisory if necessary.

