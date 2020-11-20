Large dog shot and killed while attacking officers in Richmond, B.C.

Mounties in Richmond, B.C., shot and killed a large dog they say bit two officers.



Police say in a news release that officers called for help when a suspect in a break and enter began fighting with them Thursday.

Several other officers responding to the scene encountered a person who lost control of a large dog.

Police say the animal cornered two of the officers, bit both of them and couldn't be called off.

The RCMP say an officer was forced to shoot the dog.

"This was a terribly unfortunate incident for all involved," said Constable Kenneth Lau.

"Police officers often have to make a split-second decision between being potentially seriously injured or protecting the safety of themselves, their fellow officers or the public."