Vancouver teacher runs 200 laps around his school to highlight need for nationwide lunch program

A Vancouver teacher spent almost 12 hours running laps around his school on Friday to call attention to the need for a nationwide lunch program.

Cheered on by friends, family and students, Brent Mansfield circled the grounds of Lord Roberts Elementary 200 times, covering a distance of around 90 kilometres — more than two marathons.

He is calling on the federal government to fulfil its 2021 election promise to invest $1 billion over five years to implement a Canada-wide school lunch program.

"We're ready for it. My students are ready for it. This country is ready for it," Mansfield said during a short midday break after his 118th lap.

The teacher, who started his run at 6 a.m. and finished shortly before 6 p.m., said having access to healthy meals at school can set kids up for lifelong positive eating habits.

'It makes a significant difference'

Lord Roberts, in the city's West End, has a meal program that provides students with a nutritious meal on a pay-what-you-can basis. Older students volunteer to help prepare the food.

For parent Francesca Murray, who dealt with an unexpected illness over the past year, the program has made a world of difference.

Her daughter gets meals from the program and also volunteers to help prepare the food.

"It's been the most difficult two years of my life. I never thought I'd not be able to make food for her or I wouldn't have enough money to cook," said Murray.

Posters made by students at Lord Roberts advocate for a Canada-wide school lunch program. (CBC News)

She says knowing her daughter gets a nutritious school lunch has given her some peace of mind.

"We're struggling to buy groceries every month," said Murray. "I am a family in need and it makes a significant difference."

Volunteer cooks taking skills home

TJ Conwi, who works as a chef for the school's lunch program, says students have been keen to volunteer as helpers in the kitchen.

"They love it," said Conwi. "They're almost fighting for a chance to be able to feed their classmates on a daily basis."

And he has heard from parents that as a result, some kids are helping out more in the kitchen.

He hopes a program like the one at Lord Roberts could be scaled across the province and even across the country.

Canada is the only G7 country without a national school food program, which means the initiative is long overdue, said Mansfield.

"This has to happen now," he said, adding he hopes to see the money committed in the next federal budget.