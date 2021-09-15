Nearly three weeks after the disappearance of a Langley, B.C. woman, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called in to assist.

In a statement, IHIT investigators say they are conducting a search of 40-year-old Naomi Onotera's residence.

"As part of our initial search, IHIT is looking at Naomi Onotera's residence as a starting place. I would caution that the presence of officers, security and crime scene tape is not an indication of criminality of anyone living in the residence. They are present to secure the preservation of evidence," said Sgt. David Lee in the statement.

"IHIT would like to ask for patience as this investigation continues. The family has also asked for privacy."

Onotera was last seen leaving her home near 200 Street and 50 Avenue in Langley on Aug. 28. Her family reported her missing the next day.

Police have released this image showing what Naomi Onotera was last seen wearing on the night of Aug. 28. (Langley RCMP)

Police said family told investigators Onotera was wearing black, flared stretch pants and a black T-shirt when she was last seen.

On Tuesday, RCMP released photos of her vehicle in the hopes of sparking tips from the public about her disappearance.

"Even though it has been reported Naomi left without her vehicle, investigators are trying to establish a timeline of all her actions beginning Aug. 25," read a statement sent out Tuesday.

RCMP released this photo of Naomi Onotera's white 2018 Subaru Crosstrek. (Supplied by Langley RCMP)

"If you noticed this vehicle moving about anytime after Aug. 25, please call Langley RCMP to relay this information."

IHIT investigators say they are working closely with the Langley RCMP and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section.

They say further details will be released when they become available.