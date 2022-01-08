Man dead after daytime shooting in Langley, B.C.

One man is dead after a daylight shooting in a busy area of Langley, B.C., on Friday.

RCMP said shots were fired near the intersection of 88 Avenue and 202 Street, in the Walnut Grove area, just before 2 p.m. PT.

Police arrived to find an adult man who'd been shot.

He has since died from his injuries, according to a statement.

"Based on the investigative theory in this initial phase, this does not appear to be a random act," it read.

RCMP said the area around the crime scene will be taped off "for a significant amount of time."

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has also been called to investigate.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.