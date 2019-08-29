Driver unscathed after car destroyed in Langley train crash

A man walked away unscathed after his car was hit by a passing train in Langley, B.C., Wednesday afternoon.

Langley RCMP said the crash happened around 6 p.m. on River Road at 240 Street.

"Luckily the car was hit just at the front of the car," said Sgt. Berry Beales with Langley RCMP.

"[The] car was written off but because of where it was struck, the driver was able to walk away with no injuries."

Beales said the train — which was about three kilometres long — took a while to slow down because of its weight.

The cause of the crash is under investigation but Beales said the driver may have had the sun in his eyes and subsequently had "a hard time distinguishing what was going on."

"It is a fully operational level train crossing with lights and arms so I'm not sure what exactly happened there," Beales said.

The area was closed off for hours following the incident.

At some point, the train had to be split to allow emergency crews to get to the scene, Beales added.