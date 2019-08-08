Coroner investigating death of Langley teen found at community centre
The B.C. Coroners Service says the teen died in hospital Wednesday night.
The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating the death of a teen found at the Walnut Grove Community Centre Wednesday night.
The teen died in hospital later that night.
"The Coroners Service's investigation will look to determine how, where, when and by what means he came to his death. I have no other details at this time," said Andy Watson with the coroners service in an email.
More to come.
With files from Micki Cowan