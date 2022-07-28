Police have identified the two men who were shot and killed in Langley, B.C., during a series of attacks early Monday that also left two people injured and the suspect dead.

A statement Thursday identified the deceased victims as Paul David Wynn, 60, and Steven Furness, 43.

Wynn was shot dead outside the Creek Stone Place supportive housing complex on 201 Street around 3 a.m. PT, the second of four people who were shot over the course of several hours.

Furness was killed near the Langley city bus loop at Logan Avenue and Glover Road just after 5 a.m.

The suspect in the men's death was later shot dead by police on the Langley Bypass, near the Willowbrook Mall.

More to come.