Police confirm several victims after multiple shootings in Langley, B.C.

Police have confirmed several victims after a series of shootings in Langley, B.C., prompted emergency alerts on Monday.

The first alert, issued just after 6:15 a.m. PT, reported "multiple shooting scenes" in the downtown core of the City of Langley and one "incident" in the neighbouring Township of Langley. The alert included a description of a suspect.

Police confirmed one man had been arrested just before 7 a.m., but said officers were still determining whether the suspect acted alone.

"We do have a male suspect in custody. However, we are ruling out any other outstanding individuals before we stand the emergency alert down," said Sgt. Rebecca Parslow.

Parslow said there were several victims, but did not specify how many. She said the victims were homeless and that police believe the attack was targeted.

At least one person has died, as the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is responding to the incident.

Langley RCMP and emergency response teams are pictured at Willowbrook Mall on Monday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

RCMP are pictured at a second location outside a thrift store near Logan Avenue and Glover Road in Langley, B.C., on Monday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The alert described the suspect as a white man with dark hair who was wearing brown Carhartt coveralls as well as a blue and green camouflage T-shirt with a red logo on the right sleeve.

The notice said he was connected to a white car, but did not say whether police had identified a make or model.

Officials sent a second emergency alert just after 7:20 a.m. PT, reiterating the need to stay away from the downtown core as officers investigate whether there are more suspects.

The city and township of Langley are located around 40 kilometres southeast of Vancouver.

RCMP have closed 200 Street, a major route through the centre of the city, between Willowbrook Mall and the Langley Bypass.

Police specified the following areas as places for the public to avoid:

200 Street and the Langley Bypass

Cascades Casino on Fraser Highway and 204 Street

The Langley bus loop at Logan Avenue and Glover Road

More to come.