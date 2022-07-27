RCMP release photos of gunman in Langley shooting and ask for witnesses

Police have released photographs of a 28-year-old gunman in the hope that more witnesses to Monday's shooting rampage in Langley, B.C. — which left two people dead and two others injured — will come forward.

The photos show Jordan Daniel Goggin wearing two different outfits during the course of the shootings, which began around midnight and lasted nearly six hours before Goggin was shot and killed by police.

B.C.'s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) describes Goggin as a six-foot-one inch tall Caucasian man, weighing 150 pounds, with light brown hair and a slight goatee.

Police say he was seen wearing a black T-shirt and board shorts before he changed into brown overalls and a camouflage T-shirt.

Goggin, who police say was from Surrey, B.C., was driving a white four-door Mazda sedan.

IHIT says one witness has come forward and is hoping others do the same as police try to construct a timeline of the shootings.

"We are trying to identify additional witnesses to aid in victimology and assessing motive,'' said IHIT Sgt. David Lee.

"There may be people out there who remember seeing Goggin, his Mazda, or may have even encountered him.''

The shootings, which police said involved "transient victims,'' left two male victims dead, another with non-life-threatening injuries, and a woman in critical condition.

Langley Vineyard Pastor Leith White says on top of facing constant threats of violence, people living on the street also face growing frustration and stigma. (Jesse Johnston/CBC)

Advocates say the community is afraid

Pastor Leith White of the Langley Vineyard Church, who also works with people living on the street, says he and others in the Langley area were "reeling" after hearing about the shooting.

"You can't believe that this kind of thing is happening literally in our backyard," he told CBC's The Early Edition on Tuesday.

As an advocate for the unhoused, White said he's familiar with the local community and believes the victims may have been targeted.

"Two of the individuals that have died ... were homeless," he said. "There is a growing level of frustration and a reinforced understanding or lack of understanding and stigma against homelessness."

White said, overall, the Langley community is supportive of people in precarious living situations, and this past winter, many locals volunteered at a 24/7 extreme weather emergency shelter.

He says those out on the street constantly face the threat of violence and danger, and in order for the situation to improve, the province needs to look at permanent housing solutions and increased access to temporary shelters.