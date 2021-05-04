Skip to Main Content
Police investigate shots fired at Willowbrook Mall in Langley, B.C.

Langley RCMP say a male victim suffering from gunshots was taken to hospital with potentially life threatening injuries after a shooting at Willowbrook Mall on Monday afternoon.

Large police presence at Willowbrook Mall after witnesses report hearing shots fired

There was a heavy police presence at Willowbrook Mall in Langley, B.C., after shots were heard on Monday around 3:30 p.m. PT and a man was found with gunshot wounds. (Bruce Claggett)

Police in B.C. are investigating another Lower Mainland shooting after Langley RCMP received a report of shots fired at Willowbrook Mall Monday afternoon. 

Langley RCMP say the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. PT. A man was found suffering gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital with potential life-threatening injuries.

So far, police have said the shooting does not appear to be a random act.

Investigators have taped off a portion of the parking lot outside the Toys "R" Us and SportChek stores and there is a large police presence in the area.

RCMP say they are currently in the evidence gathering phase and will not be providing any more information at this time.

However, in a statement, they did say that just after 4:00 p.m. PT, a vehicle on fire was discovered at a rural Aldergrove berry farm. Police have not confirmed whether that is related to the shooting.

Police are asking any witnesses with dash cam footage or video of the events around the shooting to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

