Police investigating shooting in Langley
RCMP are investigating after an overnight shooting in Langley, B.C.
Officers remain on scene Monday
Police were on scene outside a condo building near 201A Street and 56 Avenue just after midnight. The building's underground parkade was cordoned off with yellow police tape, as was a neighbouring alley.
Officers remain on scene Monday morning.
An RCMP spokesperson confirmed a shooting had occurred, but no further details were immediately provided.