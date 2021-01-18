Skip to Main Content
British Columbia

Police investigating shooting in Langley

RCMP are investigating after an overnight shooting in Langley, B.C.

Officers remain on scene Monday

RCMP were outside a condo building in Langley, B.C., after an overnight shooting. Few details were immediately available. (Shane MacKichan)

Police were on scene outside a condo building near 201A Street and 56 Avenue just after midnight. The building's underground parkade was cordoned off with yellow police tape, as was a neighbouring alley.

Officers remain on scene Monday morning.

An RCMP spokesperson confirmed a shooting had occurred, but no further details were immediately provided.

