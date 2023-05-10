Township of Langley announces split over policing with City of Langley

The Township of Langley says its council has voted to sever its relationship with the City of Langley over policing costs and set up its own RCMP detachment.

The decision, announced Wednesday, comes following a long-simmering debate over how policing costs and resources are shared between the township — a sprawling, rural municipality — and the lesser populated city, which covers a smaller, urban area.

Mostly the debate was over which municipality assumes the greater cost of policing and the service it receives.

A release issued Wednesday morning said the township needs a standalone detachment to "better serve the needs of this large and fast-growing municipality."

"We need to make a change," said Township of Langley Mayor Eric Woodward in the release.

In December, the nine-member council, including Woodward, passed a motion asking staff to explore the financial implications of setting up its own RCMP detachment.

The township did not immediately share further details Wednesday over its plan to push ahead with the change.

Between the two Langleys, the bulk of police funding comes from the township, which, according to the latest census, has a population of 132,603 compared to 28,963 in the city.

Recent financial reports show the city contributes approximately $13 million to the RCMP budget, while the township funds roughly $30 million.

In the release, the township said it has funded 33 new police officers to the force, with a planned addition of 10 new officers over the next four years, while the City of Langley has authorized one.

'Not fair'

The release said the township wants its own RCMP detachment so the priority for officers is to respond solely to the needs of the township.

"We've heard loud and clear from residents that they want to see improved policing in the Township of Langley," said Woodward in the release.

"We are investing in public safety and the City of Langley is not. It is not fair to Township of Langley residents and taxpayers to have to subsidize policing in another municipality."

Other reasons the township listed for the change is a forecast population growth and the complexities of having appropriate policing for the township's six urban centres, which are spread out over the municipality's 316 square kilometres.

The City of Langley is about 10 square kilometres in size and faces policing issues related to businesses, homelessness and drug use.

In December, Langley City Mayor Nathan Pachal said there were benefits to sharing policing between the two communities.

He also said the city had the financial resources and ability to pay for its policing needs independently.

Langley RCMP did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CBC News.