Langley RCMP investigating after man exposes himself to women

Langley RCMP are asking for the public's help in their investigation of several incidents where a man exposed himself to women.

Police say the first reported indecent act happened on Sept. 21 between 2 and 4 p.m., when a man exposed himself to women in downtown Langley.

The next day, again between 2 and 4 p.m., RCMP say they received reports of a man exposing himself to women in the Yorkson area, then once more in the downtown area.

Two sketches of the lone suspect have been created from victims. He's described as a white man in his early twenties, between five feet six inches and five feet nine inches tall, with a slim build and dark hair, carrying a black backpack.

"These incidences serve as a good reminder to be aware of your surroundings and take steps to ensure your personal safety," said Sgt. Rebecca Parslow.

"Walk together in a group, do not wear headphones, keep your cellphone out of sight. If you do see something, or someone suspicious, call the police and get to an area that is populated with people."

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3398, and police urge those who come in contact with this man to immediately call 911.