Langley RCMP is investigating after a 20-year-old man was stabbed in a parking lot on Friday night.

According to a statement from RCMP, police were called at 11:30 p.m. after a report of a stabbing in the parking lot outside of Oak & Thorne on 88 Avenue in Langley.

The man, who is from Surrey, was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say an altercation broke out between two groups after leaving a bar, and alcohol is believed to be involved.

The two groups are believed to be known to each other.

Police tape separates the public from a bloody crime scene outside the Sandman Hotel Langley. (Cory Correia/CBC News)

The area was closed off by police tape for several hours as investigators questioned witnesses.

If you have information that might assist with this investigation, please call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.