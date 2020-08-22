B.C. police watchdog investigates shooting involving officer in Langley Township

B.C.'s police watchdog says it's investigating a shooting involving an officer in the Township of Langley.

Rebecca Whalen, a spokesperson for the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., said it was responding Wednesday evening to the scene at 200th Street and 24th Avenue.

Cpl. Holly Largy with Langley RCMP said the area was being "contained and assessed."

Both the RCMP and IIO said they would provide more details shortly.

Bystander Warren Weisbrod said he was parked outside of a shopping complex near the intersection at around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday when he heard two loud booms, followed by a series of popping sounds.

"It was terrifying," he said, noting he was about 60 metres from the source of the sound.

"They were distinct and you knew it was gunfire. Everybody was frozen and in utter disbelief."

Weisbrod said, within two minutes, about five police cars rushed to the scene.

It appeared the shooting happened outside a small house, he said.

Weisbrod said police cordoned off a section of 200th Street near the intersection.