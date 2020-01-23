Langley RCMP investigating assault at Willowbrook mall involving firearm

Langley, B.C., RCMP are investigating an assault that happened at Willowbrook Shopping Centre on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a written statement from police, officers were called to the mall at around 4:30 p.m. for reports of an altercation between two groups.

One youth involved in the incident had been hit in the head with what appeared to be the butt of a firearm and had minor injuries. No one was taken to hospital.

Police said that the two groups are known to each other and the incident is believed to be isolated.

The investigation is ongoing and the police are asking for witnesses or anyone with information to contact the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.