COVID-19 outbreak declared at Langley Memorial Hospital

Fraser Health has included Langley Memorial Hospital on its online list of health-care sites with COVID-19 outbreaks.
Fraser Health's website notes outbreaks at 9 other facilities in the health region as of Tuesday
Fraser Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Memorial Hospital Tuesday.
The health authority included Langley Memorial on its online list of health care sites with COVID-19 outbreaks.
The health authority's website did not say how many people had tested positive in connection with the outbreak.
Fraser Health's website lists nine other facilities in the health region with active outbreaks as of Tuesday afternoon.
