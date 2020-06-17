Langley long-term care facility site of new COVID-19 outbreak

Fraser Health has confirmed a resident at Maple Hill long-term care facility adjacent to Langley Memorial Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19 and the person is in self-isolation.

The health authority said residents, staff and family members are being informed of the new infection and health protocols.

"Enhanced control measures have been put in place and Fraser Health is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families," according to a news release from Fraser Health.

Fraser Health said a "SWAT team" — which includes clinical nurses, infection prevention and control experts, screeners, and patient care quality officers — has been deployed to Maple Hill to help communication with families and to assess symptoms at the site.

The Fraser Valley has seen the highest death toll at a long-term care home in the province due to COVID-19, with 22 deaths at Langley Lodge.

The Ministry of Health said there are currently five long-term care or assisted-living facilities that continue to have active outbreaks.