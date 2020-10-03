A staff member at a long-term care home in Langley, B.C., that was hit hard by a COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year has tested positive for the disease.

Fraser Health said in a statement Friday that the worker at Langley Lodge is in self-isolation at home and the centre is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed.

The not-for-profit home run by the Langley Care Society registered the single highest pandemic death toll of any long-term care facility in B.C.

A total of 25 residents died from COVID-19 before the outbreak was declared over in early July.

Fraser Health said a rapid response team is on site and officials are communicating with residents and families.

The health authority said visitors are restricted throughout the facility, and the movement of staff and residents has been restricted inside the centre.

The facility is also enhancing its cleaning measures and screening residents and staff twice a day.