A staff member working at a long-term care home in Langley, B.C., has tested positive for COVID-19, as the list of care facilities affected by the outbreak in British Columbia continues to grow.

Fraser Health confirmed the diagnosis in a statement Tuesday. An email said the staffer is self-isolating at home.

The health authority said "enhanced control measures" have been put in place at the lodge, which is a not-for-profit charity owned by the Langley Care Society. Officials are working with remaining staff to identify anyone else who may have been exposed.

"A Fraser Health SWAT team is on site and communication with residents and families is underway," the statement said.

The facility is now accepting essential visitors only, and all staff and residents are being screened for the novel coronavirus twice a day.

Fraser Health said it is ensuring staff currently working at Langley Lodge will not be working at any other facility, something previously ordered by provincial health officials in an effort to prevent further outbreaks at long-term care homes.

As of Monday, there were COVID-19 cases in 13 different long-term care and assisted-living homes in B.C.

If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca.