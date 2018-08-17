Langley's inaugural RibFest features top barbecue talent from around Canada

Meat lovers rejoice for Langley is holding its inaugural RibFest this weekend at the McLeod Athletic Park.

From Aug. 17 to 19, the free event will feature live music, local craft beer, family entertainment, and of course, ribs.

Food columnist Gail Johnson spoke to On The Coast host Gloria Macarenko about some of the top eats at the festival.

First off, Johnson says it's important to draw a distinction between backyard barbecuing on a grill and traditional southern-style barbecue.

Grilling "typically involves direct heat and high temperatures. Barbecue, on the other hand, can be summed up, in very basic terms as "low and slow." We're talking indirect heat, the use of coals, low temperatures and many, many hours of cooking time," said Johnson.

From there, she says there are differences of opinion on pork versus beef, the type of smoke, different sauces and cooking time.

Top ribbers

Johnson has a few favourites among the competing cooks, some from close to home while others hail from around Canada.

From the North Shore, Smoke and Bones BBQ will be cooking on a couple custom-built wood-burning smokers.

Johnson says their process involves slow roasting with hardwood flavours of maple, apple, cherry and alder.

Regina's Prairie Smoke and Spice BBQ comes to Langley with 18 grand championships under its belt.

And from Ontario, Gator BBQ and Boss Hog's BBQ will also be making an appearance.

If you don't like ribs, Johnson says Smoke and Bones will have beef brisket on offer. Other vendors will be selling barbecued chicken with various sides, and there will be fresh pies from Langley's Krause Berry Farms.

Johnson says the event is hosted by the Rotary Clubs of Langley and all proceeds will be donated to the community.

With files from CBC Radio's On The Coast