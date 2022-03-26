Homicide investigators in Langley, B.C. after man dies at hotel

Homicide investigators are probing the death of a man in Langley, B.C., on Friday night.

RCMP say they were called to the Langley Highway Hotel near the 20400 block of 88 Avenue at 8:50 p.m. PT where they found a man who appeared to be in medical distress. The man had life-threatening injuries and died while receiving treatment from the B.C. Ambulance Service.

RCMP say foul play is suspected. Police secured the area, which will be cordoned off for a period of time.

The case has been turned over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. The B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.