Homicide team investigating death of 67-year-old man in Langley

Homicide investigators have identified a 67-year-old man found dead in Langley, B.C. on Christmas Eve.

Langley RCMP was called to the 2900 block of 224 Street at approximately 9:20 on Tuesday night.

Despite resuscitation attempts, police say Langley resident Dennis Johnston was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown whether or not Johnston was found inside a home.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was subsequently called in.

A person at the scene was initially taken into custody but was later released, said IHIT in a statement.

Investigators are now seeking for the public's help to piece together Johnston's timeline prior to his death.

"We know Mr. Johnston was at a social gathering earlier in the day on Christmas Eve and encourage those who were there or saw him there to come forward," said Detective Lara Jansen with IHIT in a statement.

Homicide investigators believe the incident in Langley was isolated and not related to the ongoing gang conflict in the Lower Mainland.

Those with information are encouraged to call 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).