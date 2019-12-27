Skip to Main Content
Homicide team investigating death of 67-year-old man in Langley
Homicide investigators have identified a 67-year-old man found dead in his home in Langley, B.C. on Christmas Eve. 

Langley resident Dennis Johnston was found unresponsive on the evening of Christmas Eve

Despite resuscitation attempts, Langley resident Dennis Johnston was pronounced dead at the scene. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Langley RCMP was called to the 2900 block of 224 Street at approximately 9:20 on Tuesday night.

Despite resuscitation attempts, police say Langley resident Dennis Johnston was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown whether or not Johnston was found inside a home.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was subsequently called in. 

A person at the scene was initially taken into custody but was later released, said IHIT in a statement. 

Investigators are now seeking for the public's help to piece together Johnston's timeline prior to his death. 

"We know Mr. Johnston was at a social gathering earlier in the day on Christmas Eve and encourage those who were there or saw him there to come forward," said Detective Lara Jansen with IHIT in a statement.

Homicide investigators believe the incident in Langley was isolated and not related to the ongoing gang conflict in the Lower Mainland. 

Those with information are encouraged to call 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).

