Homicide team investigating death of 67-year-old man in Langley
Langley resident Dennis Johnston was found unresponsive on the evening of Christmas Eve
Homicide investigators have identified a 67-year-old man found dead in Langley, B.C. on Christmas Eve.
Langley RCMP was called to the 2900 block of 224 Street at approximately 9:20 on Tuesday night.
Despite resuscitation attempts, police say Langley resident Dennis Johnston was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown whether or not Johnston was found inside a home.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was subsequently called in.
A person at the scene was initially taken into custody but was later released, said IHIT in a statement.
Investigators are now seeking for the public's help to piece together Johnston's timeline prior to his death.
"We know Mr. Johnston was at a social gathering earlier in the day on Christmas Eve and encourage those who were there or saw him there to come forward," said Detective Lara Jansen with IHIT in a statement.
Homicide investigators believe the incident in Langley was isolated and not related to the ongoing gang conflict in the Lower Mainland.
Those with information are encouraged to call 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).