Mounties investigate homicide after shots fired in Langley

RCMP in Langley say a man was shot to death Thursday evening.

In a statement issued Friday, the force says Mounties went to the 7700 block of 211B Street around 11 p.m. after reports of shots fired. Once there, they discovered an adult man with gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Not random, burning F-150 truck

Investigators said they don't believe the shooting was random and are working with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) to search for suspects and determine a motive.

The statement said shortly after the shooting, a Ford F-150 truck was found on fire near 232nd Street and 76th Avenue, about seven kilometres from where the shooting victim was discovered.

Police are asking any witnesses with information about the shooting or the truck, which may have been driven erratically with the lights off, to contact them.