Langley woman distributes free Pride flags after 3rd theft of hers from lawn

A woman in the Township of Langley, B.C., says she has unexpectedly become an advocate for the LGBT community after several Pride flags were taken from her front lawn.

On Saturday, Lisa Ebenal handed out dozens of donated Pride flags after the one on her property disappeared for the third time the day before. The second time it was taken was because the township's crews took it by mistake.

"I don't know if I'm an activist, but what I am is a person with a strong sense of what's right," Ebenal said while standing on her lawn on Saturday.

Ebenal says all she wanted to do was support her LGBT friends and family during Pride Month. When neighbours found out about her missing flags, they started putting up their own to show support

'It's the right thing to do'

Most people have encouraged Ebenal's flag-flying tendencies, she says. But not everyone.

"People who've voiced their opinions say they don't agree with the lifestyle and don't want the flag in their face," Ebenal said while standing on her lawn on Saturday. "And they don't think it's appropriate to fly it."

When Vancouver Flag Shop president Susan Braverman found out about Ebenal's missing flags, she donated two bags of them to Ebenal.

"I just feel it's the right thing to do. I mean it was kind of a no-brainer," Braverman said.

Vancouver Flag Shop president Susan Braverman delivered two bags of Pride flags to Lisa Ebenal, who distributed them from her home in Langley. (Doug Kerr/CBC)

Ebenal put out the word about the flags, and in exchange asked for a donation to PFLAG, a non-profit organization that unites LGBT people with supporters.

Dozens of people came to pick up a flag on Saturday, including many of her neighbours and other families.

"I want my kids to know that you can be whoever you want to be no matter what," said Desiree Ettenberg, as she came by to grab a flag with her son.

Ebenal says if her Pride flag is taken down again, she'll just put up a new one.