B.C. man who murdered 3 family members sentenced to life with no chance of parole for 15 years

A B.C. man who stabbed three family members to death before setting their house on fire has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole for at least 15 years.

Kia Ebrahimian pleaded guilty earlier this fall to the second-degree murders of his brother Befrin Ebrahimian, mother Tatiana Bazyar and mother's partner Francesco Zangrilli in Langley on June 13, 2020.

He was sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday, Crown prosecutors confirmed. Second-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence. The length of parole ineligibility is the only question to be decided during sentencing and must be at least 10 years.

Firefighters discovered the bodies of all three victims inside the home in the 19600 block of Wakefield Drive after extinguishing the blaze.

The two dozen firefighters who responded were able to stop the flames from spreading to neighbouring homes.

Ebrahimian walked away from the fire with minor injuries.