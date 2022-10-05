Langley man pleads guilty to triple homicide of family members found dead in burning house

A B.C. man has pleaded guilty to murdering three family members inside a Fraser Valley home in the spring of 2020.

Kia Ebrahimian of Langley fatally stabbed his brother Befrin Ebrahimian, mother Tatiana Bazyar, and mother's partner Francesco Zangrilli, then set the house on fire, on June 13, 2020.

He entered guilty pleas in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday to three counts of second-degree murder, Crown prosecutors have confirmed.

Two dozen firefighters responded to the fire in the 19600-block of Wakefield Drive on the day of the murders.

The bodies of all three victims were discovered once the blaze was extinguished.

A sentencing hearing for Ebrahimian is set to begin on Dec. 16 in New Westminster.