Charges laid in connection with 3 deaths in Langley house fire

Homicide investigators say charges have been laid in connection with a house fire in Langley, B.C., last month, in which three bodies were discovered.

The RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) confirmed in a tweet Monday charges had been laid, but provided no further information. An officer is expected to provide more details at 10 a.m. PT.

The fire engulfed a house in the 19600-block of Wakefield Drive, in the Langley Meadows neighbourhood, around 5:30 p.m. PT on June 13. More than two dozen firefighters responded to douse the flames, which had started to spread to two neighbouring homes.

Three bodies were later found: two inside the home and a third person outside. One of the people found dead inside the home was a man who lived there.

Twenty-five firefighters doused the flames to prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring homes on June 13. (Curtis Kreklau)

Police said his injuries indicated his death was a homicide. None of the victims were immediately identified.

A fourth person who was in the house survived the fire.

IHIT said the man was in "fine" condition and was able to walk from the scene on his own. Police spoke to the man "at length" and got "quite a bit" of information from him, but said he was not considered to be a suspect.