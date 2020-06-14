3 people found dead after Langley house fire, homicide team investigating

Three people are dead after a house fire in Langley, B.C. on Saturday and the RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating.

The fire engulfed a home in the 19600 block of Wakefield Drive at around 5:30 p.m. PT. More than two dozen firefighters doused the flames, which had started to spread to two neighbouring houses.

A statement from IHIT issued on social media initially said one person was found dead and that the death was suspicious.

On Sunday, IHIT confirmed three bodies were found and one of them was a man who lived in the house. His body was found at the back of the house.

Police said in a release that his injuries indicate his death was a homicide.

The two other bodies were found inside the house. Police are working with the BC Coroners Service to determine how they died and identify them.

Twenty-five firefighters doused the flames. (Curtis Kreklau)

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact IHIT.

"Although the flames have been extinguished, the property where the fire took place remains an active homicide crime scene," said IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang. "Neighbours in the area should expect frequent activity at the home by our investigators for the next while."