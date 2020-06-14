3 people found dead after Langley house fire, homicide team investigating
Fire broke out at home in 19600 block of Wakefield Drive on Saturday
Three people are dead after a house fire in Langley, B.C. on Saturday and the RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating.
The fire engulfed a home in the 19600 block of Wakefield Drive at around 5:30 p.m. PT. More than two dozen firefighters doused the flames, which had started to spread to two neighbouring houses.
A statement from IHIT issued on social media initially said one person was found dead and that the death was suspicious.
On Sunday, IHIT confirmed three bodies were found and one of them was a man who lived in the house. His body was found at the back of the house.
Police said in a release that his injuries indicate his death was a homicide.
The two other bodies were found inside the house. Police are working with the BC Coroners Service to determine how they died and identify them.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact IHIT.
"Although the flames have been extinguished, the property where the fire took place remains an active homicide crime scene," said IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang. "Neighbours in the area should expect frequent activity at the home by our investigators for the next while."
With files from the Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.