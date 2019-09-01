Langley father starts petition to rename skate park in honour of Carson Crimeni

A Langley father has started a petition to rename Walnut Grove skatepark in honour of 14-year-old Carson Crimeni, who died Aug. 7 of an apparent overdose.

Geoff McNeill says the tragedy has affected him "more than I ever thought it could."

McNeill hopes the petition, which has garnered nearly 1,000 signatures in two days, will raise awareness and prevent another tragedy from happening.

Carson died shortly after his grandfather found him slumped against a fence, still breathing, at the Walnut Grove Athletic Park on Aug. 7.

His death prompted outrage and received national attention after video showing him in distress at the skatepark circulated on Snapchat. His family believes someone gave him drugs and witnesses stood by, taking videos later posted to the social media app.

His funeral was held Thursday in Langley.

Aaron Crimeni, father of Carson Crimeni, visits the memorial for his son at the Walnut Grove skate park in Langley, B.C. on Aug. 22. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

McNeill has two children who attend Walnut Grove secondary, the same school Carson attended.

"After Carson's celebration of life that evening I brought my family to the skateboard park and was overwhelmed by the community response, the memorial that was started there," he said.

McNeill said he's been having conversations with his children and hopes other parents will do the same.

"If anything is untowards, please call, no questions asked. Please call home, please call for help," he said.