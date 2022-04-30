Motorcyclist dies, passenger injured after crash in Langley, B.C.

A motorcycle driver has been killed, and a passenger seriously injured, after their vehicle crashed into a Lexus sedan in Langley, B.C. Friday night.

Langley RCMP say the incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. PT Friday on Willowbrook Drive near 196 Street.

According to Mounties, the motorcyclist did not survive the collision with the car, while the female passenger was rushed to Royal Columbian Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the car is co-operating with investigators, according to Mounties. The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services team, and the B.C. Coroners Service, are now investigating the case.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or has dashcam footage of the area around the time of the incident, is asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.